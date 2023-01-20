Wrestling veteran dissects Vince McMahon's decision to permit former AEW star's gimmick on RAW

Vince McMahon is known to have the mindset that it is either his way or no way at all, but one current WWE Raw Superstar seemed to buck that trend to the surprise of many.

The star in question is former AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, who left WWE in 2016 after being unhappy with his Stardust character. He ventured out into the wider world of independent wrestling and eventually became the "American Nightmare." In contrast to his father Dusty Rhodes' nickname, the "American Dream."

However, when he made his shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, many were surprised that he arrived as the "American Nightmare," a character mainly associated with AEW.

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins @ WrestleMania 38 Night 1

One of the many people who were shocked was Eric Bischoff, who stated on his "83 Weeks" podcast with Jon Alba that the AEW founder's return was a huge change in WWE's philosophy.

“That does represent a significant change in the philosophy that we’ve all come to understand as the WWE branding philosophy, which is your character didn’t exist before you got here. You’re going to go through the WWE washing machine, you’re going to go in one thing and you’re going to come out something else, and that’s just the way they do it.” [4:19-4:41]

Bischoff elaborated by saying that he wouldn't be surprised now because Triple H is in charge of Raw's creative direction, but the fact that Vince was in charge then, made it even more surprising.

“Cody left while Vince [McMahon] was still there, which I think makes it even more significant. I think today I wouldn’t be as shocked. I wouldn’t have been as surprised at it because I think Paul Levesque is more progressive in that respect, more open-minded. But the fact that Vince acknowledged the American Nightmare and let Cody bring in that brand to WrestleMania? It is significant.” [4:43-5:31]

It was announced on Raw that Cody Rhodes would return at the Royal Rumble

After tearing his pectoral muscle before the Hell in a Cell event in June 2022, fans knew that Cody Rhodes would be on the shelf for a long time. However, they hoped he would be back in time for WrestleMania, and the Raw Superstar did one better and is coming back even before the Show of Shows.

On the January 16th, 2023 edition of Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he would be competing in the Royal Rumble match on January 28th. A video package aired showing Rhodes in the gym, working his way back to full fitness, which he seems to be nearing if he's competing in the Rumble match.

BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble. The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!

It will be the first time since 2016 that Rhodes will be in a Rumble match. In his last rodeo, he was fittingly eliminated by future AEW legend Brodie Lee.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section down below!

