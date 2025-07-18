Wrestling veteran shares his honest thoughts on Ricochet’s booking in AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet's AEW run has been assessed by a WCW veteran. The veteran also compared Ricochet's time in the Stamford-based promotion to his ongoing run.Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno shed light on Ricochet's run in AEW until now. Ricochet made his All Elite debut at All In London last year after spending six years of his career in the WWE. Within a few months, the former Intercontinental Champion transitioned to being a heel and has been entertaining fans with his character work.Ricochet is seemingly forming a faction currently with Gates of Agony by his side. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno confessed that Ricochet's booking in AEW has been better than it was in the WWE.Speaking on the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno also shared his thoughts on The Future of Flight working in a faction.&quot;I'll be brutally honest, his booking in AEW is better than it was at WWE. I mean he's a heel and dude's entertaining sometimes you know? Instead of being this corny wipe me babyface that smiles all the time, he is a way better character. Maybe he'll do good in a faction because he's got that kind of personality, he can make fun of the guys and act like the leader, I don't know. I've been far more impressed with Ricochet with what they've done with him than most of the other guys they brought over. Because at least Ricochet...he's a heel now.&quot; [From 1:20 - 1:55]Ricochet is set for his next match on AEW CollisionRicochet and his new proteges, Gates of Agony, recently took out AR Fox and left him lying down. Following the assault, Ricochet is slated to take on AR Fox in a singles encounter this Saturday on Collision.It will be Ricochet's first bout since he failed to win the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas.Credit K100 and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling in case of using quotes from the first half of the article.