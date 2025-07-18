  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricochet
  • Wrestling veteran shares his honest thoughts on Ricochet’s booking in AEW

Wrestling veteran shares his honest thoughts on Ricochet’s booking in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 18, 2025 10:33 GMT
AEW Ricochet
Ricochet (Source: Ricochet on X)

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet's AEW run has been assessed by a WCW veteran. The veteran also compared Ricochet's time in the Stamford-based promotion to his ongoing run.

Ad

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno shed light on Ricochet's run in AEW until now. Ricochet made his All Elite debut at All In London last year after spending six years of his career in the WWE. Within a few months, the former Intercontinental Champion transitioned to being a heel and has been entertaining fans with his character work.

Ricochet is seemingly forming a faction currently with Gates of Agony by his side. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno confessed that Ricochet's booking in AEW has been better than it was in the WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno also shared his thoughts on The Future of Flight working in a faction.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

"I'll be brutally honest, his booking in AEW is better than it was at WWE. I mean he's a heel and dude's entertaining sometimes you know? Instead of being this corny wipe me babyface that smiles all the time, he is a way better character. Maybe he'll do good in a faction because he's got that kind of personality, he can make fun of the guys and act like the leader, I don't know. I've been far more impressed with Ricochet with what they've done with him than most of the other guys they brought over. Because at least Ricochet...he's a heel now." [From 1:20 - 1:55]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Ricochet is set for his next match on AEW Collision

Ricochet and his new proteges, Gates of Agony, recently took out AR Fox and left him lying down. Following the assault, Ricochet is slated to take on AR Fox in a singles encounter this Saturday on Collision.

Ad

It will be Ricochet's first bout since he failed to win the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas.

Credit K100 and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling in case of using quotes from the first half of the article.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications