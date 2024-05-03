Wrestling veteran wants to see top AEW star join WWE for a dream match against Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan revealed that he would pay top dollar to watch Roman Reigns take on a top AEW star in the near future. The star whom Morgan wants to see in WWE is former World Champion Kenny Omega.

The Cleaner is one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling. He returned to AEW on the latest edition of Dynamite after missing almost five months due to health issues.

During an episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, former wrestler Matt Morgan spoke about how Kenny Omega has been praising Roman Reigns recently and that he was not cosying up to him by doing that. He also said he would pray to see Kenny Omega in WWE one day.

“It takes a lot for us to complement other pro wrestlers. Because you are always fearful of if you put that person over, they are going to take your spot. I am not saying they work in the same companies or the same stratosphere, they don't. The fact that he can take a person like Roman Reigns who is their so-called quote unquote, especially in today’s divided wrestling, you either love AEW or you love WWE. Which in reality folks, we are all in the middle. We love it all. The fact that he can see through that bulls*t, sift through the bulls*t and being able to give praise where it is due is not kissing Roman’s a** at all by the way. It is calling a spade a spade and it tells me I pray we get Kenny Omega in WWE one day, that's all.” [4:25 - 5:20]

The veteran said he wants to see Kenny Omega take on Roman Reigns and that he would pay premium bucks for it.

"I would pay top dollar for that match, hell yeah." [5:26 - 5:30]

The Undertaker talks about Roman Reigns’ WWE absence

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since Cody Rhodes beat him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Undertaker showed up in that match to chokeslam The Rock.

The Phenom has given his say on Roman’s absence since then and how he would want to return. He was speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast when he said:

"Roman is probably gonna take a little bit [of] time off, I would guess. I mean that run that he had is really incredible. I think he's going to take some time off and then no telling where that goes."

It will be interesting to see who the Tribal Chief will target when he finally makes his long-awaited comeback in the future.

