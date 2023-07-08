"WTF TK [Tony Khan]. They're GONE now for sure!!!" - Twitter reacts after top AEW stars' surprising loss

The wrestling world recently reacted to top AEW stars suffering a surprising loss on Rampage.

The Elite faced Dark Order in the opening match of this week's edition of the Friday night show. The two factions had a back-and-forth encounter, with the key talking point being Hangman Page's recent turbulent relationship with his former allies.

Towards the end of the bout, The Cowboy almost hit the Buckshot Lariat on Evil Uno to pick up the victory, but the latter pulled the referee infront of him.

It allowed Konosuke Takeshita to interfere, and Claudio Castagnoli took advantage of the commotion by hitting an uppercut. Uno quickly pinned Page and caused a massive upset in AEW.

Post-match, Castagnoli, and Takeshita tried to inflict more punishment on The Young Bucks and Hangman Page, but Kenny Omega ran down the ramp with a steel chair and chased the heels away. Interestingly, it looked like The Dark Order didn't want to help The Elite before Omega's save.

Fans on Twitter erupted soon after, with some saying that The Elite could be on their way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion. One user even felt that Tony Khan is a little obsessed with Dark Order. You can check out the tweets below:

GW?E @GenerationWhyEn @WrestlingHumble Bruh are they turning down the renewal offers? @WrestlingHumble Bruh are they turning down the renewal offers?

Harsh @hars_xd @WrestlingHumble Aew fans call this better than bloodline with a straight face @WrestlingHumble Aew fans call this better than bloodline with a straight face😭😭

Swope. @SwopeDza @WrestlingHumble Hangman is my guy and I have absolutely no problem with this @WrestlingHumble Hangman is my guy and I have absolutely no problem with this

Konnan feels top AEW stars could make a move to WWE

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that The Young Bucks might not be motivated currently in All Elite Wrestling.

The wrestling veteran stated that Nick and Matt Jackson's attitudes make it seem like they don't want to be in AEW anymore.

"They can cut promos. I just don't think they're motivated right now. Look at them compared to when the company started — just their body language, attitude, everything ... it doesn't seem like they want to be there. I could be wrong," Konnan said.

Konnan also responded to a fan's statement that The Young Bucks are the "worst tag team of all time" and added that they are still building their legacy.

"That's a stretch," Konnan responded. "They're still building their legacy. They could go to WWE and pop off, you know?"

With how close Matt and Nick Jackson are with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, it wouldn't be a surprise if all four men take the same decision about their wrestling future, i.e., either stay with AEW or jump ship to WWE.

Do you want to see The Elite in the sports entertainment juggernaut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes