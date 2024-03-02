WWE and AEW Fans give their verdict on the apparent similarities in The Rock and Young Bucks' characters

The Rock and The Young Bucks currently are the top heels in WWE and AEW, respectively. Another similarity between them is that they hold executive powers in their respective companies. Despite being so similar in the wrestling business, one is loved by all while the other… not so much.

The People's Champion turned heel at the WWE WrestleMania XL kickoff event, cementing his negative persona with a slap to Cody Rhodes' face. He has joined his evil cousin Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Meanwhile, The Bucks have been playing the ultimate heel in their feud storyline with the AEW Tag Team Champions, Sting and Darby Allin.

A wrestling fan page on X/Twitter recently brought up an interesting observation. Fans seem to have no issue with Rock using his executive powers to involve himself in the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. However, they criticize The Jackson brothers for misusing their EVP privileges in AEW.

Upon this, the fans gave their verdict on why they liked The Great One and disliked The Bucks. You can check the comments below:

The Rock targets Cody Rhodes' dog

The Rock made an appearance on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Before his appearance on the Blue Brand, he took a shot at Cody Rhodes’ dog, a Siberian Husky, named Pharoah. In a 21-minute long video, they went on a rant against the 2024 Royal Rumble winner and even went as low as taking shots at Cody’s dog.

The Brahma Bull explained his reasons for slapping Cody and starting a beef with him. He stated that the thing that nudged him to the darker side was The American Nightmare disrespecting his ancestors. This rivalry is getting more intense by the day. It will be interesting to see how it all ends.

