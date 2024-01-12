WWE Attitude Era veteran open to wrestling for AEW

A former WWF Light Heavyweight Champion recently talked about the possibility of wrestling on AEW television. The veteran is none other than Scott Garland, aka Scotty 2 Hotty.

Scott Garland was a star during WWE's Attitude Era. He started wrestling for the company in 1997 and was there in one capacity or the other till 2021. The former Light Heavyweight Champion currently works as a coach and producer in AEW.

While speaking on AEW Unrestricted, the former WWE Superstar was asked about returning to the ring for a match. He revealed that he wants it to happen for the "right reason."

“I mean you know, it was talked about right. The idea is exciting to me, I just want it to be for the right reason, I want it to be for the right thing," Scott Garland said.

Garland thinks returning to a squared circle may hurt his role as producer at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I want to elevate somebody, I want to elevate the show, create a moment, I don’t want it to just be a cold match if we do it. I don’t want to just go out there and have a match. It has to be the right thing. My first job here is to be a coach and producer, I don’t want to split my time doing both, I feel like it hurts my job as a producer. [...] I don’t want to be going out there every week and be thinking about the match I’m going to have while producing a live segment on Dynamite. I feel like that would hurt my job as a producer," said Scott Garland. [Fightful]

Following in the interview (the interview was recorded before the bout took place), the former Scotty 2 Hotty wrestled in a dark match alongside Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed against Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and the Gunns on December 27, 2023.

Another ex-WWE star talks about signing with AEW

Matt Riddle was released from WWE in September 2022 after working in the promotion for over nine years.

While speaking on Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle talked about the possibility of joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

"Yeah [I’d consider going to AEW]. Honestly, I feel like a lot of the talent when I got released were gonna try to do that and I kind of wanted to think outside the box and I also wanted to maybe not rush back into doing TV matches again because TV’s a lot different than wrestling on pay-per-view," Matt Riddle said.

Recently, The Original Bro challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi for his NJPW TV Championship.

