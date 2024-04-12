“WWE bound,” “I can see him team with Paul Heyman” - Fans react to current champion possibly leaving AEW soon

A top AEW star is reported to be leaving the Jacksonville-based company this year. The star being discussed is Hook.

The 24-year-old star is known for his technical style of wrestling. He joined AEW in 2020 and since then has been a staple of the Tony Khan-led promotion. Upon his debut, he joined Team Taz, alongside Taz, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks.

Despite being a talented star, Hook has not been used to his true potential. Throughout his run, he has teamed up with random stars such as Danhausen and now Chris Jericho.

A recent report disclosed that the 24-year-old star's contract will be up later this year and he will be exploring other options meaning he will seemingly not sign a new deal with AEW.

Fans were quick to advise him to join WWE upon his contract expiry. Some fans also suggested that his pairing with Paul Heyman would be a good match.

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old star decides to join the Stamford-based promotion once his AEW contract expires.

Rob Van Dam talked about Hook's attitude backstage in AEW

Rob Van Dam recently opened up about Hook's attitude backstage in AEW. Shockingly, the 24-year-old star is not as cold-hearted as he seems in the ring.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. PPV talked about Hook's personality off-camera and revealed that he was likable in the locker room.

"Man, Hook, he's a good kid. I mean, the first thing to notice about him was that he was Taz's kid. So I was like, oh cool, you know? 'I worked with your dad. I'm working with you, and that's cool.' You know I've been doing it for generations and generations. But the other thing I noticed right away was how the people took to him, and I was intrigued by that, like why does everyone like him so much cause he seems so over. And the more I'm around him, it's like man, what's not to like? He's like a really likable kid," Rob Van Dam said.

The current FTW Champion is being heavily featured on AEW television as he has teamed up with Chris Jericho. However, their partnership is probably breaking up after a rift between the duo was seen recently.

