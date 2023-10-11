"WWE bound", "Triple H gonna sign him" - Fans go berserk as another star part ways with AEW

The wrestling fans are abuzz with the news of yet another star bidding farewell to AEW. The star in question is Zack Clayton.

Clayton's journey with AEW began in 2020, marked by a notable appearance during Mike Tyson's visit to the wrestling spectacle, taking a more prominent role in August 2022.

Clayton committed to a full-time presence, announcing his official contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion in October of the same year. However, recent reports indicate that his time with AEW has come to an end.

Clayton's last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion was against Dalton Castle at Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XV in April 2023. His profile has since been removed from the AEW website.

It was confirmed today that Zack Clayton is no longer part of the All Elite Wrestling roster. The news sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with fans speculating about Clayton's next move.

Wrestling fans reacted to the news of Clayton's departure with mixed reactions. Some fans expressed that Triple H would sign him to WWE, while others admitted that they did not even know who he was.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

It will be interesting to see where Clayton ends up next. Some fans believe that he might be headed to WWE.

Triple H talks about former AEW star Jade Cargill during the Press Conference following WWE Fastlane 2023

Jade Cargill made her much-awaited debut at Fastlane 2023 when she arrived at the arena, got out of her car, and shook hands with WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

During the Press Conference following Fastlane, Triple H was asked when the new signee would make an in-ring debut.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that [Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge," Triple H said.

It will be interesting to see on which brand the former AEW star officially makes her debut.

Are you excited to see Jade Cargill in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!