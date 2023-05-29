"WWE bound. Triple H sign her please" - Twitter explodes after top AEW star's undefeated streak ends at Double or Nothing

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions following the unexpected end of top AEW star Jade Cargill's undefeated streak at the recent Double or Nothing event. Cargill, who had been dominating as the first-ever TBS Champion, finally succumbed to defeat in a surprising turn of events.

Cargill had been on an impressive run, successfully defending her TBS Title against Taya Valkyrie. However, her reign came to a shocking halt when Kris Statlander made a triumphant return to the company after nine months. Statlander wasted no time in answering Jade's open challenge to an impromptu match.

The match between Jade Cargill and Kris Statlander was an intense affair, with the latter displaying her undeniable prowess. In a short but intense back-and-forth, Statlander emerged victorious, ending Cargill's unforgettable reign as TBS Champion.

The news spread like wildfire on social media, with fans expressing their varied opinions. Some enthusiasts speculated that Cargill's loss signaled a potential move to WWE, urging Triple H to sign her. Others celebrated the victory, excited to see a fresh face crowned as the new champion.

The shockwave caused by this surprising twist in the AEW landscape has reignited discussions and debates among fans. While Cargill's undefeated streak may have come to an end, it has undeniably left a lasting impact on the wrestling world.

As AEW continues to push boundaries and deliver unexpected outcomes, the fallout from Jade Cargill's loss and Kris Statlander's will tell what lies ahead for these two remarkable athletes.

WWE Superstar Bayley praises AEW star Kris Statlander

WWE Superstar Bayley expressed her admiration for Kris Statlander, stating that Statlander is more talented than herself.

The interaction began when a fan took a jab at Bayley, suggesting that she falls short in comparison to Kris Statlander. In response, The Role Model showered Statlander with praise, acknowledging her superior talent.

Last year, when the 27-year-old star suffered an injury during an AEW Dark match, she assured her fans on Twitter that she would come back stronger than ever. Bayley, displaying her sportsmanship, replied to the tweet, sending well wishes for Statlander's speedy recovery.

It also showcases the support and encouragement shared within the wrestling community as competitors recognize and applauds each other's abilities and resilience.

