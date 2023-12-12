"WWE wouldn't clear her," "She literally can't wrestle" - Fans react to Saraya's future following recent tweet

Saraya's (FKA Paige) debut in AEW in September 2022 also marked her return to the wrestling ring after more than four years. The 31-year-old had a successful run in WWE, where she became a multi-time Divas Champion and the inaugural NXT Women's Champion.

However, her momentum ended unceremoniously when she had to retire from in-ring competition due to neck injuries in 2018. Saraya then transitioned into non-wrestling roles in the Stamford-based company before announcing her WWE contract expiration in July last year.

While fans and critics accepted her return to professional wrestling in the Jacksonville-based company with open arms, her AEW run has failed to click for some. The Anti-Diva won the AEW Women's World Championship in her home country at the All In pay-per-view, but her title reign was short and lackluster.

The British star's recent Twitter (X) post has made some fans believe she is dissatisfied with her role in Tony Khan's company and wants to return to WWE. The 31-year-old reacted to a funny post inquiring about the reason behind her recent inactivity on Twitter and if AEW had anything to do with it.

"I took a long social media break. Not because anyone told me not to haha. Ain’t no one telling s**t about my twitter I can do what I want," she posted.

Saraya's post became news in the pro wrestling world, and a fan claimed the English star is regretting the decision to leave WWE for AEW. Some fans wanted her to return to the Stamford-based company, while others said WWE might not clear her to wrestle.

Here are the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Saraya advised AEW star Ruby Soho to take a break from social media after online criticism

During an interview on the Cruz Show last month, Saraya talked about social media and its negative impact on mental health.

Referring to social media as "hell" and "the devil," the former WWE Superstar said she advised Ruby Soho to take a break from online activities after she was excessively criticized over a match.

"Just take it off your phone. I had to say to my girl Ruby the other day. She did a wrestling match, and the wrestling community online can be very unforgiving, and they can be mean for no reason. They were just attacking her and she was texting me about it. 'They're just destroying us.' 'Delete it off your phone then it doesn't exist.' You feel a lot better when you don't have it on your phone," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

Saraya makes startling revelation six years after her private videos leaked online. Read here.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.