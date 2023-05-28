"WWE fans clearly want him to return" - Twitter erupts after Becky Lynch uses top AEW star's move at Night of Champions 

The wrestling world erupted, claiming WWE is still interested in a former world champion after Becky Lynch used the star's signature move. The star in question is The Ocho, Chris Jericho.

Today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, The Man Becky Lynch wrestled WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. During the match, in an attempt to force the Canadian-born wrestler to submit, Lynch locked in the Boston Crab submission move.

The move is the signature move of Chris Jericho. Upon seeing the move, the crowd began chanting the AEW star's famous nickname, Y2J. The wrestling world was caught by surprise, and were convinced that WWE wants to bring back The Ocho.

People appreciated the Saudi Arabian crowd for chanting Jericho's former moniker.

The match seemed to be heavily one-sided, as Trish Stratus had the upper hand for the most part. Things took a drastic turn once The Man managed to lock in the Boston Crab. But the WWE Hall of Famer managed to escape.

Lynch was ready to end things, but to everyone's surprise, the newest addition to the RAW roster, Zoey Stark, showed up and hit The Man with her signature, the Z-360. Trish then hit the Stratusfaction to pick up the win via pinfall.

Stratus stood tall with Stark next to her. It seems like the Canadian-born wrestler and the former NXT Superstar have formed an alliance.

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho responds to accusations about 'burying' young talent

The Ocho has been part of the industry for a very long time. Throughout his AEW career, he has been accused of being the one to shut down the momentum of the young talents and bury them, thus ruining their career.

While speaking to Sporf.com, The inaugural AEW World Champion addressed these accusations. He mentioned that currently, three stars that he had worked with are now in the main event of the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

“It’s funny when I get buried online for ‘burying’ the young guys, it’s like you really don’t understand what I’m doing and don’t even really watch the show because it’s been the exact opposite of that," Chris Jericho said. (H/T Sporf.com)

The Ocho also admired the young stars and gave them heaps of praise for growing and becoming the pillars of the promotion.

It is also important to note, Jericho put Action Andretti on the map by losing to him on his Dynamite debut.

