WWE fans are in disbelief as AEW star declares CM Punk is "up there with" Roman Reigns

Top AEW star claims CM Punk is on top with Roman Reigns when it comes to the biggest name in wrestling today, and fans don't seem to agree.

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest box office attraction in the realm of wrestling, considering his top-notch star power, character work, and with a little help from The Bloodline storyline. Regardless, the Tribal Chief is the face of the biggest wrestling promotion and in the entire pro wrestling industry for that matter.

On the other hand, CM Punk is definitely a big name in the wrestling business due to his legacy and accolades throughout his illustrious career. The Best in the World is certainly one of the biggest names in wrestling today, but it's hard to argue whether he is on Roman's level.

Well, Punk's close friend and one-half of the current AEW world tag team champions, FTR, Dax Harwood, seems to have no doubt in mind that Punk is also indeed, the biggest name in wrestling, and his star power is up there with the Undisputed Universal Champion of WWE, Roman Reigns, as he claimed during a recent interview with Dazn Wrestling:

"Maybe up there with Roman Reigns, the biggest name in professional wrestling today only helps everybody else and the company because it’s bringing more eyeballs to the product and he (Punk) also has something to prove." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Meanwhile, fans on the internet also took notice of Dax's claims and don't quite seem to agree with the statement, as Reigns is arguably the hottest star in wrestling today, according to them. Here is how fans reacted:

CM Punk also had nothing but praise for Roman Reigns

After Roman Reigns turned heel amid his return in 2020, the wrestling world fell in love with his character work, and CM Punk was one of them. The Second City Saint had the following to say about Reigns:

“His character work, his in-ring stuff. It’s all great but I feel like, classic WWE, they’re always five years, 10 years late. This is something that they should’ve done originally, because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a babyface and they gave him X amount of ‘Mania main events. Like, ‘This is the guy, this is the guy, this is the guy,’ and he never really had his moments until now.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

Meanwhile, both Punk and Reigns continue to rise and carry their respective promotions, and it's unlikely that they will cross paths once again after their time in WWE, but never say never.

