"WWE firing back finally," "They stay clownin on that boy TK" - Fans erupt after top name takes a cheeky dig at Tony Khan on SmackDown

WWE commentator Corey Graves is known to be a little mischievous when it comes to his craft, and he proved it once again on Friday Night SmackDown. Corey appeared to take a subtle dig at the AEW President Tony Khan live on air.

This happened at the beginning of Austin Theory’s match against Kevin Owens. After Theory got punched in the face last week, Graves said:

“He [Owens] punched Theory in the face. Theory was simply trying to get even and look out for the safety of everybody backstage. I was in fear of my safety a few times.”

That statement was in reference to how Tony Khan said that he feared for his life when he put out a video and fired CM Punk from AEW.

CM Punk was fired after getting into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the AEW All In Pay-Per-View at Wembley Stadium in August 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray detailed how CM Punk and Cody Rhodes could make history at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are two of the most over babyfaces in WWE right now, and it is hard to look past them. The fans love them and are eager to see what the future holds for both superstars.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, where he revealed how the two men could make history at WrestleMania 40 and essentially turn WWE into a babyface powerhouse.

“[Cody Rhodes and CM Punk] can both finish their story at the same time. Punk can finish his story night one against Seth Rollins, and Cody can finish his story night two against Roman Reigns. WWE would be a powerhouse babyface company with CM Punk as one champion [and] Cody as the other. It’d be a hell of an ending to WrestleMania [40],” Bully Ray said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

If what Bully Ray predicts actually happens, the fans would lose their minds, and the Stamford-based company would firmly be looking into the new era.

