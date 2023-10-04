WWE could be forced to bring back released superstar if ratings take a big dip, according to Eric Bischoff

Wrestling legend Eric Bischoff believes that WWE could be forced to bring back a released superstar if the TV ratings begin to decline in the near future.

The superstar in question is former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who is a free agent after being fired by All Elite Wrestling in September 2023. With Survivor Series taking place in Chicago later this year, a number of people believe that Punk could make his WWE return that night.

During a recent episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that the Stamford-based company doesn't need to bring Punk in right away as the TV ratings have remained strong. However, if those ratings dip for whatever reason, that could be the time to pull the trigger.

"I just dont believe 'never' ever happens in professional wrestling. If you asked me, 'do you think he'll be there in the next three months?' No. 'Six months?' no. But once you go beyond six months, it all depends what happens in the television market. If the numbers are solid [for WWE] and continue to grow the way they have over the last year-and-a-half, I think it would be just very unlikely because there's no need for it. But I guaran-f**king-tee you if those numbers take a big dip, and there's pressure on the company to do something, to energise the market again and somebody brings up [CM] Punk's name, I would not bet against that." [From 00:20 to 01:11]

Eric Bischoff thinks another released WWE Superstar will join AEW in the future

While WWE could have CM Punk join the likes of Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. as stars they have managed to grab from AEW, the Jacksonville-based promotion could gain a released star of their own to join the likes of Adam Copeland.

The star in question is Dolph Ziggler, who, according to Eric Bischoff, could find his way to All Elite Wrestling thanks to the fact that his brother already works there, adding extra motivation to Dolph's reasoning.

Ziggler was released on September 21st and currently has to wait out his 90-day non-compete clause before he can take part in any wrestling-related activities.

