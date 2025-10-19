WWE Hall of Famer breaks silence after iconic passing the torch moment at AEW WrestleDream

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:56 GMT
The WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleDream 2025
The WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleDream 2025 [Image via AEW's YouTube]

A WWE Hall of Famer excited the crowd by making his presence felt at AEW WrestleDream 2025 last night. The legend then appeared to orchestrate a pass-the-torch moment, and now he has broken his silence about the incident.

That WWE Hall of Famer is the Icon Sting, who made his return to AEW TV last night for the first time since retiring from in-ring competition in March 2024. The Icon had come to help his protégé, Darby Allin, during his I Quit match against Jon Moxley in the main event of last night's pay-per-view. The Stinger's arrival was met by a massive reaction from the crowd, who were happy to see the legend again. Moreover, it galvanised Allin to make a comeback, who was being subdued in the match in a timely fashion thanks to interferences from the Death Riders. The Daredevil eventually managed to make Moxley submit. However, the most talked about moment from that vicious bout was Sting seemingly passing the torch to Allin. Now, the Stinger has addressed that moment.

At one point during the contest, Sting, with his trademark baseball bat in hand, made a gesture to Moxley, but then he tossed the bat to Allin, personifying a passing-the-torch moment between mentor and protege. Earlier today, Sting reacted to a clip of that moment on X using a fist, scorpion, and skateboard emoji.

"👊🏼🦂🛹", wrote Sting

Darby Allin's diabolical spot at AEW WrestleDream 2025 went viral

Given the nature of the competitors, everyone expected the "I Quit" match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream to be as vicious and gruesome as possible. However, the two men managed to take things to an entirely different level. The bout included some of the most sadistic spots known in the world of professional wrestling. What topped it all was this viral spot involving Allin and Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli.

In that spot, the Swiss Star threw the Daredevil onto the announcer's desk from inside the ring. The incident was even met with "This is murder" chants from the crowd watching.

