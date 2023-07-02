WWE Hall of Famer comments on CM Punk's numerous controversies throughout his career (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on the plethora of controversies that CM Punk had gotten involved in. The wrestling legend in question is Ricky Morton.

The Rock 'n' Roll Express member has been in the business for over 40 years. Morton along with his tag team partner Robert Gibson have wrestled all over the world. Some of the most notable promotions the two veterans worked in are WCW, ECW, WWE, and have also made a few appearances in AEW.

The Second City Saint has been prone to controversies. Be it WWE or in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Punk has had issues with management and also with some of his colleagues.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Ricky Morton shared his thoughts on CM Punk and the controversies revolving around him. The wrestling veteran mentioned that it is a herculean task to be in the good books with everyone.

"I always stood up for the boys and the business. And CM Punk’s the same way that he is. I mean gosh, you gotta go on there and deal with all these personalities and you see, in my days Bill it was about putting behinds in seats and feeding our families... But nowadays… and I say this, everybody you look at ‘it’s about me, it’s not about you, it’s about me’... But you gotta understand when you’re back there and you’re trying to get these ratings and you’re trying to put stuff together, nobody in the world is all going to agree with you. But sometimes you’re gonna have to stop and listen before we kill our business totally,” Ricky Morton said. [03:03 - 03:48]

Ricky Morton revealed he had multiple issues with WWE Hall of Famers

While speaking in the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he was no different than CM Punk. He revealed that he has had some arguments with veterans such as Dusty Rhodes.

“Well Bill... It’s no matter what you do in life, you can’t make everybody like you. And you gotta understand when I broke into business, well when Robert and I had a run, we never had guaranteed money, we never had things. See, I was controversial on a lot of things too. Believe me or not, I had a lot of fights with Dusty, and a lot of fights with Jimmy Crockett and you know … So I can’t say nothing really." [02:30 - 03:02]

Ricky Morton also opened up about his friendship with The Second City Saint and the time they met backstage during an IMPACT Wrestling TV taping.

