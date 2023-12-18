WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Tony Khan - "I’ve never heard so much meaningless bullsh*t in all my life"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently took shots at Tony Khan after he compared AEW's ticket sales to that of WCW at its peak. The legend in question is Eric Bischoff, who led World Championship Wrestling during its 83 weeks of TV dominance over the Stamford-based company.

During the ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum, AEW's president claimed that the Jacksonville-based company's ticket sales were comparable to or better than WCW's in the mid-90s.

Disagreeing with Tony's remarks during the recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said the comments were illogical and that he had never heard such bullsh*t in his life.

"I've never heard so much meaningless bullsh*t in all my life. This is not a press conference. This is 'let me get up there and talk about how great I am and how great this company is and try to blow smoke up everybody's a**.' The hardcore X and Twitter fan base is gonna s*ck it up, and they’re gonna be repeating it word for word. The problem is that there is nothing but air in all of those comments. It’s nonsense," Eric Bischoff said

The 68-year-old added:

"Trying to compare AEW ticket sales to WCW in 1996, are you fricken high?! Every week we do this show, we’re covering WCW, we’re talking 18,000, 19,000, 17,000, 40,000 people for a TV show. AEW is scaling down 10,000-seat arenas for 5,000 people, and they’re praying that they get the walkups, otherwise, they’re not gonna sell out? How can you make those statements and expect anybody to think you have any credibility whatsoever?!" [H/T Ringside News]

Eric Bischoff makes a bold statement about CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event was regarded as one of the most shocking events in the history of professional wrestling due to the past issues between the Second City Saint and the Stamford-based promotion.

Eric Bischoff recently made a bold statement about WWE's latest signing and said it might prove to be the most financially successful acquisition ever.

"I am gonna on record right now in saying that CM Punk and the acquisition of CM Punk by WWE might be one of the most financially successful acquisitions in the history of professional wrestling," Bischoff said.

CM Punk's close friend Ace Steel finally breaks the silence after his return at Survivor Series. Read the full story here.