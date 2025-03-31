WWE Hall of Famer makes a big revelation after signing final contract with AEW: "I am going 'all in'"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he has signed his last contract as an in-ring performer with AEW. He has not been seen on TV for two months despite teasing a big storyline.

Jeff Jarrett is seemingly winding up his in-ring career. In January 2025, Double J announced his retirement tour and went on to feud with MJF. However, The Last Outlaw has not been on TV since his loss on the January 29 edition of Dynamite. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the creative team has dropped Jarrett's retirement tour storyline.

In an interview with WrestleZone, the veteran said he was coming for it all in his final run as a pro wrestler.

“I consulted with quite a few folks and just tried to get my mind right and mindset like, how do I wanna approach it. And I really got back to the very very basics, how I got into this business. Because back then, you don’t negotiate dates and all this. And I just (…) Pardon the pun, but I said I’m going ‘all in.’ I’ve always been that way."

Jarrett also teased that this might not be his last talent contract.

"I said, ‘Man, I’m going to go all the way with this.’ It’s going to be my last talent contract. Who knows how long it’s really gonna last because it’s professional wrestling. But at the end of the day, I’m shooting for the stars.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

The WWE legend's last match on AEW TV

WWE legend Jeff Jarrett recently returned to AAA for his first match in nearly two months. He last competed on AEW TV against Claudio Castagnoli on the January 29, 2025, edition of Dynamite. After losing to Castagnoli, Double J was attacked by his then-rival, MJF.

Jeff Jarrett's rivalry with MJF seemingly ended following the beatdown as The Wolf of Wrestling went on to feud with "Hangman" Adam Page. Only time will tell when the WWE Hall of Famer makes his return to AEW TV.

