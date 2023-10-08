WWE Hall of Famer reveals truth behind legendary stable's origin, says Ric Flair "made a lot of enemies"

Professional wrestling is filled with the mythologies of legends past, and one of the most renowned stars to ever step into the ring is The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. One of Flair's former partners and stable members has now opened up on the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's legacy.

Ric Flair dominated the wrestling world outside WWE throughout much of the 1980s and early '90s. However, the 16-time world champion needed someone to watch his back while he was on top. This led to the creation of the famed Four Horsemen in 1985.

The Four Horsemen originally consisted of Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. On the most recent episode of ARN, AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson opened up about the stable and how it worked with only three of them when they reunited in 1993:

"Well, when I look back on it, the same theory was prevalent at that time. It was more about protecting Ric than anything else, other than having him just stand alone. Let’s face it, he made a lot of enemies. He would have been picked off by a lot of guys had he not had a support system around him. That’s just reality. We p***ed a lot of people off. We made a lot of enemies. There’s no doubt about that. And to have me willing to just step back into the role that I’d always had his back was probably a better fix for him. And it gave the Horsemen a lot more stroke, I think than if we all just would have gone our separate ways, you know?" [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

That incarnation of the Horsemen – referred to by fans as The Three Horsemen – came about due to WCW being unable to come to terms with Tully Blanchard. The group fell apart in less than a year but would reform several more times throughout the 1990s with various lineups.

Arn Anderson on wrestlers calling Ric Flair the greatest of all time

Due to his longevity, fiery promo style, and influential in-ring work, Ric Flair is often considered the greatest wrestler of all time by fans and wrestling stars.

In the same episode, Arn Anderson discussed The Nature Boy's style and explained why other legends of the business think the 16-time world champion is the greatest:

"When people in the know who have been around and are respected in this business say that Ric Flair was the greatest wrestler of all time, it’s because of things like that. It’s because of that fiery comeback. It was just him doing what he’s doing. Punching, chopping, kicking. But he’s doing it to all the bad guys. And that’s the only thing that he changes. He doesn’t change his style. And part of that style was he was just when he got a hot tag man, he was on fire." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Ric Flair wrestled his last match in July 2022 at the age of 73. However, he has since stated that he will never retire.

