"WWE won't hire bad habit talent," "He missed him completely" - Fans trash major botch on AEW Collision

The most recent episode of AEW Collision featured a violent main event as 'Absolute' Ricky Starks faced off against Bryan Danielson in a Texas Death Match. The two aimed to settle their intense feud by any means necessary, but a botch with a steel chair partway through the match got many fans talking on social media.

Ricky Starks had ill intent when he dragged Bryan Danielson to the corner and pulled his leg against the ring post. The 33-year-old then grabbed a chair outside the ring and swung it at The American Dragon's leg with the intent to smash it between the chair and ring post.

However, he swung a bit too high in his attempt to pull off the kayfabe maneuver, and a fan captured video of the chair hitting the ring post and just barely clipping Danielson's leg.

Many reacted to the post on Twitter (X), with some calling the move fake-looking. Others were more understanding, comparing it to a similar snafu that recently happened with Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ricky Starks responds to fan backlash over chair botch at AEW Collision

It's not only fans on social media that are reacting to Ricky Starks' chair spot from AEW Collision. One fan in the crowd shouted out to The Absolute One right after it happened, saying that it looked fake.

However, Starks had a response ready. The former FTW Champion quickly roasted the fan before jumping back into the action:

"Like your wife's or**sm, dawg," said Starks.

Ricky Starks ultimately lost the Texas Death Match to Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision. The two seem to have finished their feud for now, but the bad blood between them runs deep. It remains to be seen if they'll clash again in the future.

Are you a fan of Ricky Starks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!