"WWE know what to do with him" - Fans believe AEW "dropped the ball" with second generation star after recent departure

AEW fans recently took to Twitter to react to the reported departure of Brian Pillman Jr. following the expiration of his contract.

Fans were taken aback when Pillman Jr.'s removal from the AEW roster page confirmed his departure from the promotion on July 11, 2023. According to reports by Mike Johnson from PWInsider, it appears that his contract with AEW has expired.

The news of AEW parting ways with Brian Pillman Jr., who is the son of legendary WWE Superstar Brian Pillman, sparked a strong reaction from fans on Twitter. Many fans expressed their belief that WWE would know how to utilize his talent effectively, suggesting that Pillman Jr. might find success there.

However, there were others who felt that AEW had missed an opportunity by not capitalizing on the potential of Brian Pillman Jr.

PMIZ19 @MizerakPeter @WrestlingCovers This is NXT all the way, WWE know what to do with him, he will be on TV every week with something to do. AEW had something with him and they let it go. @WrestlingCovers This is NXT all the way, WWE know what to do with him, he will be on TV every week with something to do. AEW had something with him and they let it go.

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 @WrestlingCovers AEW dropped the ball at partially on this one. He had momentum, then he disappeared for a long while @WrestlingCovers AEW dropped the ball at partially on this one. He had momentum, then he disappeared for a long while

J🇨🇦 @PrinceJOspreay @WrestlingCovers I Kinda want to see him in nxt I think it could be interesting He Could Feud With Wes Lee @WrestlingCovers I Kinda want to see him in nxt I think it could be interesting He Could Feud With Wes Lee

Brian Pillman Jr. displayed potential in AEW with sporadic appearances since 2019 and signed a full-time AEW contract in 2021. He impressed in matches against MJF and as part of The Varsity Blonds tag team as well. Despite not winning tag team gold, his athleticism and opportunities stood out.

His release has left fans speculating about what the future holds for him and where he might land next. It will be interesting to see whether WWE or any other promotion will seize the opportunity to harness Pillman Jr.'s potential.

Brian Pillman Jr. talks about WWE veteran William Regal's influence

Following William Regal's departure from AEW earlier this year and return to WWE, Brian Pillman Jr. opened up on the legend's influence on him.

With Regal's exit, rumors circulated regarding his backstage influence and alleged tensions with fellow wrestlers. However, Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to shed light on his positive experience working with the veteran.

"This is not entirely true. There are several of us, myself included, who spent multiple hours before TV working with Regal and learning from him. Should there have been more? Maybe, but he and Danielson always had a solid audience around the ring before TV," Pillman Jr. tweeted.

Brian Pillman Jr. @FlyinBrianJr @JustinLaBar This is not entirely true. There are several of us, myself included, who spent multiple hours before TV working with Regal and learning from him. Should there have been more? Maybe, but he and Danielson always had a solid audience around the ring before TV.

It appears that Pillman Jr. had the opportunity to learn from Regal and appreciates the knowledge and guidance he received during their interactions.

With his departure from AEW, there is the possibility that Brian Pillman Jr. may have the chance to reunite with William Regal in WWE once again.

