WWE legend agrees with The Rock's 'Cody crybabies' insult: "I've never been a fan of when the fans hijack the show"

A WWE legend recently addressed the recent outrage of the crowd towards the storyline between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania XL.

The star in question is none other than Rob Van Dam. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, The American Nightmare seemingly gave up his WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns to The Rock. However, fans voiced their disapproval on social media as well as at WWE events towards the possibility of Rock versus Reigns at WrestleMania.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference last week in Las Vegas, Cody Rhodes revealed his final decision and chose Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his opponent in the main event of WrestleMania.

Speaking on the One of a Kind podcast, RVD shared his thoughts on the impact of the crowd's reaction to the WrestleMania XL main event scene.

"That is so crazy to think that the fans could have possibly dictated the change in the main event for WrestleMania. I got interviewed about the whole thing and I said that I agreed with what The Rock said when he said 'Cody Crybabies'. I said I agree. I mean to me, that is the fans hijacking the show and as a performer, I've never been a fan of when the fans hijack the show. I feel like they're not complaining because the heel won, they're complaining because they could've written a better angle that could've drawn more money than the people who are doing it and running a billion-dollar company." [50:24 - 52:11]

Rob Van Dam added:

"From what I know about the Cody crybabies, which isn't a whole lot, but I think I know enough to have an opinion on it. I feel like it's them hijacking the show." [54:50 - 55:05]

You can check out the video below.

Rikishi recently shared his thoughts on WWE WrestleMania XL main event

WWE legend Rikishi recently reacted to WWE's WrestleMania XL main event storyline.

Speaking on his Rikishi Off The Top podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion shared his thoughts on the heated storyline between Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.

"For me I would love to see Cody finally finish the story, right? But, when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to just thinking about the one person or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats? Because right now, it's really really hard to beat Roman Reigns," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"If there's another person that can step in Roman's shoes and put a**es in seats if not like him or more, then you can rest assured WWE or TKO now, is going to be able to give that person an opportunity. Now what I didn't see and what probably should have happened, the only way something like this will probably happen with Cody if in case they gotta have The Rock (vs) Roman first. They have to have that. Now I can see that and then possibly, Roman would probably take a back seat to Rock, Bloodline lays down for The Bloodline and then you want to push Cody to the next level, in comes Cody vs. The Rock for WrestleMania, that will complete the story." [17:13 - 18:52]

The main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title is locked in for WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see how The Great One fits into the picture at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Do you want to see The Rock get added to the main event of WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE