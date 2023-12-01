WWE legend claims many within AEW consider MJF a "d***"

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is undoubtedly AEW's biggest homegrown talent, and his current reign of one year plus as the AEW World Champion is a testament to that. He has the unique ability to connect emotionally with the fans, who have rallied behind him throughout his All Elite Wrestling career.

Debuting in 2019, MJF played a heel for most of his run in the Jacksonville-based company. The Salt of the Earth grabbed a lot of attention, playing the bad guy and, at times, got physical with the fans in attendance. The 27-year-old recently had a change of heart following his partnership with Adam Cole and turned face, but still manages to find ways to deploy underhanded tactics in his performances.

Kevin Nash believes that the Devil might have made a few enemies within the locker room due to the spotlight he gets and the character portrayed by him inside and outside the ring. Speaking on Kliq This podcast, the WWE legend said that due to his outlook, MJF seems like a d*** in real life:

“MJF came over, and we’re talking, and I think he’s super over, which I kinda think he’s a d***, which is great, but you have to think that there’s no way that this guy isn’t a d***,” Kevin Nash said. [H/t RingsideNews]

Nash added that the longest-reigning AEW Champion might not be in the good graces of everyone backstage in AEW:

“I’m sure that there are a lot of guys in the locker room, cause he’s getting pushed, who would say ‘yeah (he’s a d***)’ and he’s also holding them down. He would have been a good Kliq guy,” Nash said. /[H/t RingsideNews]

MJF namedrops top WWE RAW stars on AEW Dynamite

On the recent edition of Dynamite, MJF had an in-ring promo during which he talked about Samoa Joe, his opponent for the World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023.

During the segment, the Salt of the Earth namedropped WWE Superstars like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes while recalling his accomplishments in Tony Khan's promotion:

"I have helped build this place brick by brick. And I did that by defeating the biggest names of this industry, guys like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega," MJF said. [0:50-1:01]

After the promo, he was attacked by masked men, but the Samoan Submission machine made the save.

