WWE legend drops hint at AEW return ahead of Dynamite this week

An AEW star has hinted at returning to Dynamite this week. The upcoming edition of Dynamite will be aired live from Toyota Arena, Ontario, California, on November 15, 2023. The star in question is Ric Flair.

The WWE Hall of Famer debuted in the promotion after being revealed as Tony Khan's gift to Sting on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. The latter has also signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

Recently, Ric Flair took to Twitter saying that he will be in Ontario, hinting the latter will be in on Dynamite.

"It’s Officially #AEWFullGear Week! LFG! See You In Ontario For #AEWDynamite! WOOOOO!" wrote Ric Flair.

Fans have been wondering what the 74-year-old star has in mind for his return.

Kevin Sullivan warned Ric Flair about wrestling in AEW

Ric Flair had a long-tenured in-ring career where he won multiple championships all around the world.

While talking to Tuesdays with Taskmaster, WCW Veteran Sullivan revealed that he doesn't want the 74-year-old star to wrestle in the ring.

“I certainly hope not. I love Ric. I think we all love Ric. He’s one of those guys that can do no wrong. I don’t want to see him get hurt. Especially the last time, in front of his children and grandchildren. I mean, he has been the standard bearer, whether we liked it or not, for at least two, if not three generations. I don’t want to see him die in the ring,” said Kevin Sullivan.

The Nature Boy wrestled his final match at Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view alongside Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, where the Hall of Famer and his son-in-law won.

