WWE legend Mick Foley explains how AEW star can protect himself and have a long career

Mick Foley was part of some of the biggest moments in WWE history. Despite being involved in numerous hardcore matches, he ended up having a long and successful career. He passed on some of his knowledge to AEW star Darby Allin.

The former two-time AEW TNT Champion is one of the most risk-loving characters in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. He takes crazy bumps on a regular basis without any regard for his own safety. Fans have often been concerned about the long-term ramifications of this style of wrestling.

On his recent episode of Foley Is Pod podcast, the hardcore legend advised Darby Allin to add some more layers to his character in order to keep himself interesting without having to take risky bumps all the time.

"As much wild stuff as I did, I was able to temper it with the promos and the shifting gears and injecting humor. I think almost every guy with a long history — not talking about the guys that could got from territory to territory and basically recreate that same push each time; I'm talking about the guys who had long runs in WWE, WCW, who found another gear that often involved humor. Darby, he's a soft-spoken young man and he probably should find a way to add layers to that character that doesn't necessitate taking those risks all the time." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Mick Foley wanted to win the WWE Royal Rumble in 2004

Back in 2022, Mick Foley spoke about his desire to win the Royal Rumble in 2004. During an interview on Throwing Down w/Renee & Miesha, the former Cactus Jack revealed how he approached Vince McMahon to unify the world titles at WWE WrestleMania 20, but the idea was shot down.

"I said, 'I'd like to enter the Rumble and win it, and because I'm technically not a SmackDown or a RAW guy, I would like to challenge both champions to a three-way match, win that at 'Mania, and become the Undisputed Champion.' And without even blinking, Vince just replies, 'I have no interest whatsoever in doing that.'"

Mick Foley did get a match at the Showcase of the Immortals that year. He teamed up with WWE megastar The Rock to take on Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair.

