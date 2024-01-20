WWE legend's son loses cool; calls AEW star Danhausen a "cockroach"

A WWE legend's son, currently signed to AEW, had a furious response to Danhausen's video on Twitter.

The star in question is Austin Gunn who currently holds the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles with his brother Colten Gunn and Jay White. Danhausen recently took to Twitter to congratulate the trio for their title victory in hilarious fashion, which did not sit well with Austin.

On Twitter, Gunn responded to the Evil star and called him a cockroach that won't go away:

"DELETE THIS.. we are not the a** bang gang you’re like a cockroach that won’t go away!! and his name is not KNIFE."

The Gunns and Jay White (Bullet Club Gold) successfully defeated Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Mogul Embassy to capture the ROH Six-man Tag Team Championships. The victory marks the second tag title for The Gunns and the first title victory for Jay White in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star Austin Gunn recently clapped back at the hate towards The Gunns

The current Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champion, Austin Gunn, recently posted a long rant on his Instagram account addressing the haters.

Gunn claimed that all the veteran gives them a standing ovation now and stated:

"Oh y’all like us now? Oh, y’all finally seeing our potential? Oh that’s crazy. I saw that years ago. You know that saying about the wagon or whatever? That’s how I really feel these days. It’s too late to jump on. Train has left the station. Oh y’all wanna like that guys son, that guys daughter and give them all the praise instead of giving us the praise based off our body of work three years in the biz? What happens when we decide to expose that deer on ice or the wrestlers that have been protected? We’ve been on "zero misses" for years & you guys haven’t been paying attention? Debut on TV, no indies, no "you guys aren’t ready yet," no worries. Composure of a ballerina & the blood of a HOF'r."

The AEW star further wrote:

"All the veterans backstage give us standing ovations like we won the purple heart but I’m supposed to follow the direction of a tweet on X? Where were y’all when we were keeping the pandemic era alive & paying our dues? Where were y’all when we went toe to toe with your favorites? Ass boys, The Gunns, whatever. You’ll miss us when we’re gone. We’ll never get our flowers, so we’ll grow our own. Gunns up."

The Gunns have taken a different route and aligned themselves with Jay White and Juice Robinson in the Bullet Club Gold rather than follow in the footsteps of their father, Billy Gunn, in AEW.

The heel turn has helped the duo find their identities, and it is safe to assume that The Gunns will only rise to the top from this point.

