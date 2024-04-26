WWE legend says Hook will not draw a dime in wrestling: "Chris has gotta have an exit strategy"

Hook and Chris Jericho are currently embroiled in a heated feud on AEW TV. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared his thoughts on the developing storyline.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Jericho and The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil met each other inside the ring, where the former offered to become the latter's mentor. The upstart turned down The Learning Tree's proposal, leading to the legend attacking his dad, Taz. At Dynasty 2024, the 53-year-old dethroned his former ally as FTW Champion.

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said he didn't know where the Hook-Jericho storyline was heading after their recent interaction on Dynamite.

"I don't watch the program often. And what happened last night pretty much explained to me why I don't, because, you know, it's just (...) I didn't get it. I don't get why Chris pushed Taz [and] Taz took the [bump]. He's talking sh*t about his kid, and then (...) I don't care how many layers of clothes you put on. Chris had f**ing beat the kid's a** in 20 seconds."

Nash further questioned Hook's drawing power in the pro wrestling business:

"I don't understand why Chris is going along with it. Chris has gotta have an exit strategy or like he's booking his own s**t, and he knows where he's going. And if I was Tony [Khan] and Chris told me, 'Let me handle this, I will get us there, that would be one of the few people on that roster to say, "Okay Chris, if you're going to get us there, you'll get us.' He [Hook] is not going to draw a f***ing dime ever."

Chris Jericho has had a fantastic run in AEW, but some fans have criticized his work in recent months. However, The Learning Tree has mentioned that he is focused on elevating up-and-coming talents in the company.

Eric Bischoff discussed how Taz would react to Hook possibly joining WWE

Hook's AEW contract is seemingly nearing its end, leading many to speculate whether he would jump ship to WWE. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on the former FTW Champion possibly joining the global juggernaut despite his father Taz being signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Bischoff said Taz understands the business and he will likely not have an issue with his son signing with WWE.

"I know Taz well enough to comfortably be able to say f**k no, it wouldn't create a problem. Will it create a problem for Tony [Khan]? I don't know. Will Tony have an issue with it? Your guess is as good as mine. Taz won't. I don't know Hook. Don't know him as a person. So, I can't, honestly, have an opinion. I wouldn't think so. Fortunately, Hook's got a father who understands the business, has been through it, in every way, shape, or form, understands business, and knows how to make the right decisions."

Eric Bischoff is vocal about his thoughts on AEW's booking decisions. He recently weighed in on Jack Perry and The Young Bucks attacking Tony Khan on Dynamite.

