WWE legend seemingly open to big return to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is just a couple of weeks away from finishing his story, if things go his way. Now, a WWE legend has once again teased his openness to returning to the promotion to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40. The star in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes.

The Natural has been mentioned repeatedly in the course of Cody's mission to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows. Despite being signed with AEW, Dustin Rhodes has seemingly played his part in advancing the feud between the two illustrious wrestling families on social media.

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner confronted Reigns to discuss their showdown and the epic tag team match that will decide the stipulations for the WrestleMania 39 rematch. While talking about The Shield, Rhodes reminded The Tribal Chief that he and his brother had defeated The Hounds of Justice during their feud in 2013.

A fan took to X/Twitter to reveal that they had hoped The Bizarre One would make his return to the Stamford-based promotion to help Cody finish the story at WrestleMania 40. Dustin Rhodes liked that tweet, suggesting his willingness to show up at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The former Goldust also liked a tweet alluding to The Rhodes brothers' match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WWE Battleground 2013.

Dustin Rhodes is interested in teaming with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes sent an explicit message for The Rock

The Rock shocked the wrestling world when he turned heel and joined forces with Roman Reigns on The Road to WrestleMania. The Great One is embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who will face The Rock and The Head of the Table on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

The tag bout will decide the stipulation for the Wrestlemania 39 re-match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two. Ahead of the massive event, The Rock has taken several shots at the former AEW TNT Champion, including comments about his dog as well as his mother.

The escalation of the rivalry between The Rhodes family and The Bloodline led many fans to speculate on the prospect of Dustin Rhodes appearing on WWE programming to hep his sibling. The former Intercontinental Champion contributed to the buzz when he sent a bold message to The People's Champion.

While promoting a RWA show, Dustin Rhodes shared a brief, explicit comment regarding The Rock.

"Zoom in here just a little bit. **** The Rock," said Dustin.

Dustin Rhodes was last seen in action on a February 2024 episode of Rampage, where he teamed with The Von Erich brothers in tag team action.

