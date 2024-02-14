WWE Legend shares interesting observation on Seth Rollins and The Road to WrestleMania 40

WWE pushes Seth Rollins as a top star of the company, and he has no trouble holding his place there. However, a wrestling legend just made an interesting observation on The Visionary and how he is with other big names.

The current World Heavyweight Champion was among those present for the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas last week. The fan and media event ended with Rollins and Cody Rhodes being separated from Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and a tag team match between them has been teased for the near future.

WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry discussed the Kickoff event on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. After Bully commented that Rollins looked "foolish" and "so inconsequential" on the stage, it was also pointed to how Rollins, for the most part, stood on the side of the stage before things got physical between Rock and Rhodes. Henry then shared his thoughts:

"Give him [Rollins] an edge. Have him walk up and just say, 'Listen. Obviously, I'm in the wrong place because I defend my title. I kick a*s every week. You line them up, I knock them down. Everybody here hasn't wrestled in f*****g five years, ten years, haven't wrestled but three times this year. Well, Cody, you actually are pretty damn good, that's why I wanted to face you, but you chose people that don't wrestle, so I bid you adieu.' And I would have left. And now you fix it. He didn't need to be out there. And when Cody got slapped, everybody should have cleared out of the back," Henry said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship has been announced for WrestleMania 40 and is expected to be on Night 2. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber held later this month will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. However, anything is possible when it comes to finalized plans and how WWE gets there.

WWE Legend pitches potential swerve for The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has returned to WWE TV for The Road to WrestleMania 40, and things are a bit more interesting than usual as The Great One recently joined the Board of Directors for WWE's new parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

WWE has already announced Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. They also announced that Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pitched an angle that would see The Rock use his new power to take the spot of the Chamber winner.

Ray's creative pitch could leave Rock and Reigns vs. Rhodes and Rollins in tag team action on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, and then the title matches on Night 2 with Rock vs. Rollins and Rhodes vs. Reigns.

There should be a better idea of the WrestleMania card once the Elimination Chamber PLE has wrapped. The big event is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

What is your bold prediction for Elimination Chamber? How would you book the WrestleMania main events this year? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE