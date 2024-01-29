WWE legend subtly confirms imminent AEW return

An AEW star has teased returning to the promotion after three months of absence. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

In recent weeks, 'Hangman' Adam Page has resumed his feud against Swerve Strickland. Both the stars are contenders for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship.

Further, it was announced that the duo would pick each other's poison in the Dealer's Choice Match in the upcoming Dynamite episode. While Swerve Strickland revealed Page's opponent as Toa Liona, Hangman refused to do the same.

He also cited that Swerve will have to wait the "whole ef**n show" to find who he will face. Fans are speculating this phrase could be a tease for the return of RVD.

A user took to Twitter and posted about the same speculation.

"I think "Hangman" Adam Page definitely chose @TherealRVD to face @swerveconfident on Wednesday!!" the user shared.

RVD acknowledged the tweet and even liked it. This could imply that Mr. PPV could be returning next week to face Strickland.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

Screengrab of RVD liking the tweet

AEW star Rob Van Dam revealed why he hasn't signed with WWE

RVD has been one of the most agile stars in WWE. He had accomplished multiple accolades in the Stamford-based promotion during his time there.

While speaking on Party with Marty's podcast, Rob Van Dam revealed if he was still having conversations with Triple H, he would be signed with WWE.

“No… I never really talk to Hunter. If I had that relationship with him where we talked, then maybe I would be there. I’m assuming that’s a big reason why I’m not there… (...) If you ask me why I’m not there, I’d probably say relationships with the office but I don’t know,” RVD said.

In RVD's latest appearance in AEW, he wrestled along with HOOK to defeat the Dark Order in October on Dynamite.

Do you think RVD will return on this week's Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

