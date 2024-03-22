"WWE looked at him and went 'Nah,'" "One of the most overrated wrestlers of all time," - Fans unimpressed by AEW signing

AEW recently signed one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. However, it seems like fans are not impressed, as they believe he is "one of the most overrated wrestlers of all time."

Kazuchika Okada arrived in All Elite Wrestling on the March 7, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where he seemingly came out to help Eddie Kingston against The Young Bucks but quickly attacked The Mad King and pulled a shocking heel turn. Okada was welcomed to The Elite by Nicholas & Matthew Jackson following the shocking turn of events.

On the March 20, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada successfully captured the AEW Continental Championship after defeating Eddie Kingston in a brutal matchup. Meanwhile, the fans are still not on board with The Rainmaker, as they still wonder about the hype surrounding the latter. Veterans like Eric Bischoff have also criticized Okada. The former RAW GM believes that Tony Khan made a huge mistake by investing in the former NJPW star.

On Twitter/X, a fan questioned the hype around Kazuchika Okada, as he believes that there's nothing special about the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The fans agreed with the above post and even stated that the WWE wasn't interested in signing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

However, some fans defended Okada and his wrestling skills.

Eric Bischoff criticizes AEW for presenting Kazuchika Okada as a huge star

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff does not hold back on his criticism, as he has questioned many decisions made by All Elite Wrestling in the past. The former RAW general manager has once again bashed the company for signing Kazuchika Okada. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that the promotion should not have presented Okada as a huge star as nobody knows who he is.

"I know the Kool-Aid drinking, Snaggletooth, hardcore fans are going to you know, rebel at what I am going to say, but it doesn't mean it's not right. Okada is, no one knows him. Outside of the hardest of hardcore wrestling fans, the Internet wrestling community, and those who worship the ground Dave Meltzer walks on, nobody knows who the f**k this guy is!" he said.

Kazuchika Okada signed with the company earlier this month and has already captured his first title in AEW. It will be interesting to see where The Rainmaker goes from here.

