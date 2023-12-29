“WWE doesn't need or want The Rock 2.0” - Fans react to the possibility of major AEW star jumping ship in 2024

The fans want a top AEW champion resembling The Rock to join WWE after his contract expires. The star in question is Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks, who is the AEW World Tag Team Champion along with Big Bill, has been one of the best talkers in the industry. The Stroke Daddy's fierce promos and style are often compared with The Rock's persona.

A Twitter user predicted that the 33-year-old star will join WWE in 2024, with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes luring him to do so.

Check out the fan's tweet below:

"My bold prediction for 2024 is that Ricky will jump to WWE. I need Codester and Punker to lure him in."

Check out some of the fan reactions to the aforementioned tweet below:

Fans want Ricky Starks to join WWE in 2024.

Ricky Starks talked about being compared to The Rock

Since Ricky Starks arrived in AEW, he has been accused of emulating The Rock, as he resembles the WWE legend.

While speaking with the PWI Podcast, Starks revealed that he has not ever studied The People's Champion's promos.

“Well, the only thing that bothers me is when people try to say that I’m actually actively copying The Rock with the way I dress and all this other dumb sh*t. It does p***me off because I’ve never gone into wrestling trying to copy The Rock. I’ve never studied The Rock’s promos to do exactly how he does. Everything I do, it comes from my head. It comes from how I feel and how I want to look. So when I hear people say that and discredit my originality, it does bother me a bit. If you want to see who is stealing The Rock, maybe we should look at some other promotions and go from there. Because I have never sat up here and tried to basically bite off The Rock’s style of anything,” Ricky Starks said.

Ricky Starks will team up with Big Bill, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs against Sting, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Chris Jericho at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

Do you think Ricky Starks will sign with WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.