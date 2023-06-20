"WWE needs to rescue him," "He is leaving" - Fans blast Tony Khan for burying former AEW champion

Tony Khan lost one of the founders of AEW to WWE in the form of Cody Rhodes last year. Certain sections of the wrestling community believe that the company's head booker buried Wardlow and he should follow in Cody's footsteps.

Wardlow was involved in the first-ever match on AEW Collision when he defended the TNT Championship against Luchasaurus. Christian Cage proved to be a pesky presence at ringside, and Captain Charisma played a crucial role in helping the former Jurassic Express member pick up the win. Luchasaurus won his first-ever singles title in All Elite Wrestling.

However, this loss marked Wardlow's third title loss in a very short period of time. His momentum this time last year was tremendous during this storyline against MJF, but the situation is quite different now. He is nowhere near the top of the card at the momentum, and his popularity has visibly reduced.

It can be argued that the constant title losses to the likes of Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs have damaged Wardlow's credibility, and a lot of it is because of Tony Khan's booking. After The War Dog's loss on Collision, fans blasted the Jaguars boss for his booking of the former Pinnacle member.

Vince McMahon’s Thoughts @VinceMcMahonMan Tony Khan is just daring Wardlow to quit, pal. Tony Khan is just daring Wardlow to quit, pal.

Robbie Louie @louie_robbie @VinceMcMahonMan @JobberNationTV Maybe Wardlow has given his notice and he is leaving. Lets hope that is the case. @VinceMcMahonMan @JobberNationTV Maybe Wardlow has given his notice and he is leaving. Lets hope that is the case.

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE AEW has completely buried Wardlow. I think we can all agree on this. Very disappointing. AEW has completely buried Wardlow. I think we can all agree on this. Very disappointing. https://t.co/0uxWXOxoU7

Arekami Wrestling @ErothPathak @SlappadaBRO_WWE WWE should sign him and pair Wardlow with Theory make a stable outta them @SlappadaBRO_WWE WWE should sign him and pair Wardlow with Theory make a stable outta them

WWE legend commented on Drew McIntyre and Wardlow

Drew McIntyre's contractual status with WWE has been subject to speculation in recent months, with some fans hoping the Scottish Warrior jumps ship to AEW.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas warned the former WWE Champion against going to AEW to avoid getting 'Wardlow-ed.'

"A lot of rumors circulating around Drew McIntyre — hell of a talent, and you know, he’s in that WWE wheelhouse as far as looks, he’s good on the mic, he checks all the boxes," said Jimmy.

Korderas elaborated:

"I just don’t want him [McIntyre] to get Wardlow-ed if he goes over to AEW. I hate using that term because I think there was a huge missed opportunity with that guy, he was so — I’m not saying that people have tuned on him completely, but he’s nowhere near getting the interest that he should be getting right now. I think they dropped the big ball." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

It remains to be seen what lies ahead in Wardlow and Drew McIntyre's futures. Any scenario is possible with regard to their respective futures in either promotion.

