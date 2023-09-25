"WWE was never the right fit for him", "Newest BCC member" – Fans want former world champion to join AEW after contract expiry

The rumors of a professional wrestler's contract ending and him becoming a free agent have become a talking point on social media. Fans are theorizing he could be a right fit in the AEW roster.

That wrestler is none other than IMPACT Wrestling's Sami Callihan. His contract is up for renewal in the next few days, with no news about whether the company or Callihan is interested in extending the said contract.

Here are some of the fan's reactions from social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sami Callihan has plenty of experience in wrestling, and he has gone against some of the biggest names in the indies, including CZW, MLW, and Lucha Underground. In 1999, he became the CZW Ironman Champion and the CZW Ultraviolent Underground Champion. He has wrestled in WWE as well, in NXT as Solomon Crowe.

Callihan would be right at home at the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he'd have a backstage acquaintance in Jon Moxley, who was his tag team partner once upon a time, as The Switchblades. Moxley is with the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW.

Fans think Matt Riddle will come to AEW soon as well

Everytime a popular star is released from a wrestling promotion, fans quickly start discussing where he or she would or should be seen next. Recently, Matt Riddle was let go by WWE amid a flurry of releases.

Dolph Ziggler and many others were also future endeavored by the Stamford-based company. Fans are now talking about Matt Riddle being a perfect fit in the AEW stable. He has performed with several professional wrestlers who are on the roster in the independents, so he is a known quantity for many on the AEW roster, as well.

With CM Punk and Jade Cargill out of the roster, Tony Khan needs to get some more big names into his programming to pull crowds.

What do you think? Will Tony Khan go out of his way to onboard big names? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.