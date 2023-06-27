"WWE being petty," "Is Triple H that scared of him?" - Fans amazed after AEW star's omission from Money in the Bank promo

Fans were left bewildered after the omission of popular star CM Punk from a recent WWE Money in the Bank promo.

The highly anticipated Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place in London, England, this coming Friday and is expected to be a thrilling affair, featuring two exhilarating MITB Ladder Matches for both men and women.

During the latest edition of WWE RAW, a special video package was aired highlighting various statistics and achievements leading up to the event. However, to the shock of fans, CM Punk's name and accomplishments were noticeably absent from the promo.

The video package acknowledged that only three superstars in history have successfully cashed in the MITB contract twice. It mentioned the names of Edge and The Miz but did not include CM Punk's name in the video.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment and confusion over the exclusion of The Second City Saint. Many questioned the decision and speculated about the potential reasons behind it.

Check out the reactions below:

Rob @AssassinNumba1 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



They didn't mention CM Punk in that



CM Punk was the third along with Edge and Miz.



#WWERAW “3 superstars have successfully cashed in MITB twice.”They didn't mention CM Punk in that #MITB video package.CM Punk was the third along with Edge and Miz. “3 superstars have successfully cashed in MITB twice.”They didn't mention CM Punk in that #MITB video package. 😂CM Punk was the third along with Edge and Miz.#WWERAW https://t.co/Qa0da35XL8 It’s especially funny because Punk is the only one to win the match itself twice twitter.com/wrestlingcover… It’s especially funny because Punk is the only one to win the match itself twice twitter.com/wrestlingcover…

Obi-Wan Jakobe @cappinnamericaa @WrestlingCovers Not to mention the first guy to do it @WrestlingCovers Not to mention the first guy to do it

The Miz and Edge have each successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank contract twice, and it is worth noting that CM Punk achieved a remarkable feat by winning two consecutive MITB Ladder Matches.

While Edge and The Miz secured their second MITB contracts through singles matches.

Update on Triple H's creative role in WWE after Vince McMahon's comeback

Since Vince McMahon's return to the creative decision-making process in WWE, questions have arisen regarding Triple H's role as the main overseer of storylines and future angles.

After McMahon resumed his position as the board's Executive Chairman, following his retirement in July 2022, concerns were raised about the direction of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

According to a report from Fight Fans, Triple H and Vince McMahon are now working together on the main roster, while The Game and Shawn Michaels are solely handling NXT.

"Hunter and Vince are basically collaborating on everything in today’s WWE, they make the decisions for the main roster together, but NXT is run strictly by Hunter and HBK, Vince not involved in the slightest."

Recently, fans have noticed a common pattern linked to Vince McMahon, which involves the abrupt cancellation of matches and segments announced a week ahead.

Fans are interested in seeing how this collaboration will affect the ongoing storylines and upcoming developments on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, with McMahon being back.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk not being included in The Money in the Bank video package? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes