"WWE presents AEW Dynamite" - Wrestling fans divided over Tony Khan and promotion's decision to drastically transform show's presentation

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Jan 05, 2023 08:29 AM IST
Tony Khan
The AEW CEO and owner of Ring of Honor Tony Khan

Tonight was the first AEW Dynamite episode of 2023. The promotion featured a brand-new introductory video and a fresh design for the entrance ramp and the arena. As expected, the wrestling world had mixed feelings about the changes.

Since the promotion's inception in 2019, there have been zero changes to the design and overall production. With the new year, Tony Khan wanted to give his product a fresh look.

The brand new AEW Dynamite set in all its glory. https://t.co/wL3sWqiqCi

At first glance, people found the new set similar to the production work of WWE and believed that the AEW creative team had taken and blended a bunch of design inspirations from several promotions.

WWE presents AEW Dynamite
Welcome to AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR 😭😭😭 twitter.com/DrainBamager/s…
Woah the new AEW stage looks like the old 2017 SmackDown set & I love it https://t.co/Jf61eUXjPU
The AEW set designers took their inspiration from all the WWE 2K22 custom Dynamite arenas, the ones with the whole set design just plastered on a flat screen
@elclass_king @MalcolmMuscle Kinda like this too. https://t.co/sRtU3n32gI
@MalcolmMuscle https://t.co/3xOwI7vdGG
@Oh_TheHorror @Al_Zaffino @AEW Easy. Sets. Not bright video screens. Its basically just a WWE set.
I get 97 WCW vibes from this 🔥🔥 twitter.com/DrainBamager/s…

A few fans felt that the design looked too generic and was not captivating enough.

@DrainBamager Is boring and generic as hell
@DrainBamager looks awful
Honestly, I’m a little disappointed. I had my expectations too high. #aew #aewdynamite twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

However, most fans appreciated the new look and praised Tony Khan and the team for giving more life to their product with the new look.

Love the new opening for AEW Dynamite and the new stage design. #AEWDynamite
W upgrade twitter.com/drainbamager/s…
Oh man pyro looks SOOOOOO much better twitter.com/DrainBamager/s…
love it,no notes. twitter.com/DrainBamager/s…
Absolutely love the New #AEW Stage Set! Awesome and fresh! #AEWDynamite

It was an eventful night on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The show started with Chris Jericho taking on Ricky Starks in a first-time-ever match-up. The Acclaimed put their tag titles on the line against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Bryan Danielson forced MJF's hand and got his AEW World Title match. Saraya revealed who her mystery partner for next week will be, and in the main event, Samoa Joe will take on Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

What was your reaction to the new set of AEW Dynamite and the overall show? Let us know in the comments section below.

