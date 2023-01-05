"WWE presents AEW Dynamite" - Wrestling fans divided over Tony Khan and promotion's decision to drastically transform show's presentation

Tonight was the first AEW Dynamite episode of 2023. The promotion featured a brand-new introductory video and a fresh design for the entrance ramp and the arena. As expected, the wrestling world had mixed feelings about the changes.

Since the promotion's inception in 2019, there have been zero changes to the design and overall production. With the new year, Tony Khan wanted to give his product a fresh look.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The brand new AEW Dynamite set in all its glory. The brand new AEW Dynamite set in all its glory. https://t.co/wL3sWqiqCi

At first glance, people found the new set similar to the production work of WWE and believed that the AEW creative team had taken and blended a bunch of design inspirations from several promotions.

Marcel @MarcelsNirvana WWE presents AEW Dynamite WWE presents AEW Dynamite

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle Woah the new AEW stage looks like the old 2017 SmackDown set & I love it Woah the new AEW stage looks like the old 2017 SmackDown set & I love it https://t.co/Jf61eUXjPU

Godfrey, the First Poster @swissonenine The AEW set designers took their inspiration from all the WWE 2K22 custom Dynamite arenas, the ones with the whole set design just plastered on a flat screen The AEW set designers took their inspiration from all the WWE 2K22 custom Dynamite arenas, the ones with the whole set design just plastered on a flat screen

A few fans felt that the design looked too generic and was not captivating enough.

However, most fans appreciated the new look and praised Tony Khan and the team for giving more life to their product with the new look.

juan lopez @JC_Lopez209 Love the new opening for AEW Dynamite and the new stage design. #AEWDynamite Love the new opening for AEW Dynamite and the new stage design. #AEWDynamite

It was an eventful night on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The show started with Chris Jericho taking on Ricky Starks in a first-time-ever match-up. The Acclaimed put their tag titles on the line against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Bryan Danielson forced MJF's hand and got his AEW World Title match. Saraya revealed who her mystery partner for next week will be, and in the main event, Samoa Joe will take on Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

What was your reaction to the new set of AEW Dynamite and the overall show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes