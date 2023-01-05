"WWE presents AEW Dynamite" - Wrestling fans divided over Tony Khan and promotion's decision to drastically transform show's presentation

Tonight was the first AEW Dynamite episode of 2023. The promotion featured a brand-new introductory video and a fresh design for the entrance ramp and the arena. As expected, the wrestling world had mixed feelings about the changes.
Since the promotion's inception in 2019, there have been zero changes to the design and overall production. With the new year, Tony Khan wanted to give his product a fresh look.
At first glance, people found the new set similar to the production work of WWE and believed that the AEW creative team had taken and blended a bunch of design inspirations from several promotions.
A few fans felt that the design looked too generic and was not captivating enough.
However, most fans appreciated the new look and praised Tony Khan and the team for giving more life to their product with the new look.
It was an eventful night on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The show started with Chris Jericho taking on Ricky Starks in a first-time-ever match-up. The Acclaimed put their tag titles on the line against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
Bryan Danielson forced MJF's hand and got his AEW World Title match. Saraya revealed who her mystery partner for next week will be, and in the main event, Samoa Joe will take on Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.
What was your reaction to the new set of AEW Dynamite and the overall show? Let us know in the comments section below.