WWE RAW star addresses rumors that he "hates" AEW's Kenny Omega

WWE RAW Superstar Dijak recently opened up on his alleged heat with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. In 2019, The Cleaner took shots at NXT while comparing it to AEW.

The former world champion claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion had real stars, which WWE's developmental talent branch lacked very much. This led to Dijak mocking Omega on Twitter/X.

Recently a curious fan asked the RAW Superstar on X if he still hated Kenny Omega. Dijak responded with brutally honest in his response, stating that he never hated Kenny in the first place.

The former NXT star clarified that he took a slight dig at Omega because the latter had said something negative about his company. The 37-year-old added that he had always considered himself a ''nice man,'' adding that The Cleaner was ''one of the best in the world!''

Dijak responds to fan's tweet

Kenny Omega praises Triple H's booking prowess

On one of his recent Twitch streams, Kenny Omega praised Triple H and his booking technique. The former world champion lauded the WWE Chief Content Officer's open-mindedness in accepting different wrestling styles.

"Everyone seems to know just what he [Triple H] is booking and what he isn't booking. Even as a wrestler who has kind of like an inside track, I don't know what his ideas are. What I do appreciate is that he's open-minded to all the styles in the world of wrestling. I think I'm sure he probably prefers one over the other or some over others, but I like that he's giving everything a shot," said Omega.

After Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as the Chairman of WWE in 2022, Triple H took the reigns of creative control of WWE. Since then, The Game has introduced many new changes, which the wrestling world has greatly appreciated and accepted.