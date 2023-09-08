"WWE return incoming?" - Fans left speechless after AEW reportedly fires another wrestler after CM Punk

Wrestling fans on Twitter are buzzing following the news of former AEW star CM Punk's close friend Ace Steel being released from the promotion.

Steel was previously fired on October 18, 2022, after the infamous All Out backstage brawl last year. Reports emerged that he had thrown a chair at Nick Jackson and even bit Kenny Omega during the altercation.

Ace Steel was reportedly re-hired in the summer of 2023 to work with Punk on Collision but was never allowed to attend shows physically and had to work remotely.

Recently, Tony Khan addressed CM Punk's release from AEW following a backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In, but no mention was made regarding Ace Steel's status within the promotion.

It was reported that Ace is still with the promotion, but his employment status was unclear. However, a recent report confirmed that Steel has once again been released from AEW.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the news of Ace Steel getting released once again. Some were confused as to why he was hired back in the first place, while some believed that he was only brought back to keep The Second City Saint happy. Many think he could go to WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry comments on CM Punk being fired from AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has shared his thoughts on the release of CM Punk from AEW.

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry said there is less tension now that Punk is no longer in the promotion.

"Now, you can freely go and there’d be no more complaining. There should be no complaining. The problem is gone. So-called problem, is gone. So, everything should be sh*ts and giggles, and unicorn pee, and rainbow blankets. That’s what it should be now. So, I’m curious to see how it’s gonna be. The problem is solved.”

The former WWE Champion's sudden departure from the promotion was announced just one day before the All Out pay-per-view, creating significant buzz in the wrestling world. All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan spoke about how firing CM Punk was the right thing to do.

It remains to be seen where The Second City Saint will end up next, as there were reports of IMPACT Wrestling being interested in him.

What do you think about Ace Steel getting fired from Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.