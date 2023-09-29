WWE has signed "Vince McMahon's perfect wrestler," claims legend

WWE has undergone some massive changes, but one thing remains constant: Vince McMahon's presence at the top. While reacting to Jade Cargill's signing, Matt Hardy admitted that she meets all the requirements of what McMahon considers the perfect wrestling superstar.

Jade Cargill got her big break as a pro wrestler in All Elite Wrestling and never looked back since her debut, becoming a proper draw for the company. Her former AEW colleague, Matt Hardy, agreed with the widespread notion that Jade Cargill was undeniably a star.

Hardy, who worked under Vince McMahon for years, knew what the boss liked and said when it came to female performers, Jade Cargill had everything that Vince McMahon wanted.

The 'Broken One' had the following to say on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"She has the look of the star. When it comes to a female wrestler, she's Vince McMahon's perfect wrestler. Vince would love that look, I can tell you, a big, pretty girl who's pretty, muscular, and athletic. It's going to be really interesting to see how it goes." (H/T Fightful)

Matt Hardy on whether WWE is making the right decisions with Jade Cargill's signing

WWE's successful pursuit of Jade Cargill caught many by surprise, as fans and pundits never thought Tony Khan would let her leave.

Matt Hardy felt it was a "good call" on WWE's end to go after the former TBS Champion. The tag team legend explained that despite her impressive accolades in AEW, Cargill still had more levels to climb and was glad Triple H and the team were already treating her like a big name.

Hardy praised the promotion's current plan with Jade, as you can view below:

"It's a good call. There's a ton of untapped potential in here; it's gonna be really interesting to see how it plays out. WWE is trying to treat her like a star; they're trying to give her the biggest boost possible to really have her blast off into superstardom, and they're doing it the right way."

