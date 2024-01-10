WWE star fires shots at Tony Khan with four iconic letters amid his ongoing social media battle

Tony Khan recently found himself amid a social media battle with a WWE Superstar, that prompted another star from Triple H's promotion to fire back at the AEW President.

The WWE star mentioned is Edris Enofe. As mentioned, Khan was involved in an online back-and-forth with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The heat began after criticism of Tony's questionable booking of their rising star, Hook, straight into an AEW World Title match against the new champion, Samoa Joe on Dynamite next week.

The AEW CEO dragged Jinder Mahal into the mix, taking shots at him being booked in an upcoming World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins without any real build-up, while highlighting Hook's career achievements.

Mahal did not sit quietly and immediately fired back at Tony Khan, resulting in a verbal social media battle between them. However, he found some support from NXT Superstar, Edris Enofe, who took to his X account to comment on Tony's post about Hook with four letters made famous by one of WWE's flagship stars, John Cena.

"stfu," wrote Edris.

Jinder Mahal took down his responses towards Hook amid his fiasco with Tony Khan

While Tony Khan continues to get heat from fans and WWE Superstars for the verbal spat, it was worth noting a huge development that took place simultaneously.

While Jinder Mahal went back and forth during this tirade, even degrading HOOK as an in-ring competitor, wrestling fans quickly took notice that he has since removed all of his responses.

While the reason for his actions remains unclear at the moment, fans speculated multiple reasons for the same. While many believed it could be a direct order from the top-tier WWE management due to their potential interest in bringing Hook over to the company somwhere down the line, others felt it was the global juggernaut promoting their rival competition.

Regardless of the situation, next week would indeed see both Jinder Mahal and HOOK compete in high-stakes matches on their respective shows with a huge opportunity to shock everyone.

