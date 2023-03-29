WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacts to AEW star's adorable photos on social media

An AEW star's recent Instagram post was apparently impactful enough to get a response from WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

Brody King recently had an interesting photoshoot, which also featured Julia Hart. In one of the photos, King can be seen in his classic House of Black gear, alongside an adorable child sporting a black mask. The group of photos immediately garnered a lot of reactions from fans who gushed over the picture in the comments section.

Among the reactions, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley also chimed in with her own response in the form of emojis. Her response seemed to indicate that she found the picture extremely cute.

"😭😍," Ripley commented.

Rhea Ripley is set to face Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39

While The Eradicator is quite active on social media with WrestleMania drawing closer, she has a big test ahead of her.

Ripley won this year's Royal Rumble after a dominating performance. She punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39 and chose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Nightmare failed to defeat Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2020. This time, however, Rhea seems determined to bag the gold no matter what.

On the latest episode of RAW, Ripley cut a scathing promo, outlining her thoughts about the upcoming match.

"I must beat Charlotte Flair. I must prove that I'm the best. I must become the biggest star here in this industry. And I need Charlotte's title to do so. It comes down to Charlotte's legacy against my destiny. Charlotte can't stop me from becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania," said Ripley.

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania 39.

