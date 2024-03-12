WWE surprisingly features major AEW star during RAW

AEW often references WWE stars on their shows, but this rarely happens in the Stamford-based promotion. Surprisingly, on this week's episode of RAW, the sports entertainment giant featured a major AEW star during their show. The star in question is Chris Jericho, who has previously worked in the company.

This week’s WWE Monday Night show featured a Gauntlet Match to determine the no. 1 contender to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed were the participants, with Zayn coming out victorious from the match.

Before the match, WWE aired an Intercontinental Championship video package that featured Y2J:

Throughout his illustrious career in WWE, Chris Jericho earned numerous championship titles and accolades. However, one championship belt stands out as his most cherished and most frequently held: the Intercontinental Championship. He held this coveted title more times (nine times) than any other championship during his tenure in WWE.

WWE legend gets honest with Chris Jericho about AEW

AEW is one of WWE's biggest competitors. However, the company only came into existence a few years ago. A few decades ago, other companies ruled the wrestling world, and ECW was one of them.

While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Bully Ray spoke honestly about his thoughts on the legacy of ECW and compared it with AEW:

"No disrespect to the company that you're working in now [AEW], but ECW was the real revolution," Ray said. "It was the true alternative to the entire wrestling business. Without ECW, there is no Attitude Era. It's just the way it is. It was never meant to go on forever, it was meant to crash and burn. We were the S*x Pistols, we were punk rock, we were all those bands."

Ray was a prominent member of ECW. The promotion was one of the top companies in the 80s and 90s. However, it was dissolved and acquired by WWE in 2001. The company was under the management of Paul Heyman.

Do you think ECW would’ve been WWE’s biggest competitor if the company still existed? Share your thoughts using the discuss button.

