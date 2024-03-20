WWE Universe accuses Triple H of signing two top stars just to spite AEW

Many fans believe Triple H signed former AEW stars Andrade and Jade Cargill to WWE just to throw shade at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jade Cargill inked a deal with the Stamford-based company in September 2023. The news shocked the fans as she had a great run in All Elite Wrestling, where she held the TBS Title. Since joining WWE, Cargill has yet to wrestle in a one-on-one match. Many believed she would compete at WrestleMania XL, but as of now, she is not involved in a prominent storyline.

Amid her absence from in-ring action, the former AEW star has consistently been questioned about her in-ring future on social media. In response to one such tweet, Cargill mentioned that she didn't need to wrestle as she had made enough money following her WWE signing.

Meanwhile, Andrade returned to the WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He left the global juggernaut in 2021 to sign with AEW. However, he arguably had an underwhelming run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On Twitter, a fan claimed that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hired Cargill and Andrade to deal a blow to the Tony Khan-led organization.

"Starting to believe Jade and Andrade were signed by WWE to simply spite AEW," EthanRasslin tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Several fans on Twitter shared similar sentiments about the signing of Cargill and the former United States Champion. Wrestling Twitter seemed displeased with WWE's booking of the two stars, as many speculated they might fail in the global juggernaut.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax wants to face former AEW star Jade Cargill in WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax recently spoke about sharing the ring with up-and-coming star Jade Cargill. Both women had a brief encounter in the 2024 Royal Rumble Match, where Cargill successfully eliminated Jax.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, The Irresistible Force said she could create magic with Jade Cargill inside the squared circle.

"I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic," Jax said.

Jade Cargill has yet to join a brand in the Stamford-based promotion. However, she had a strong showing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January. It will be interesting to see which show will secure her services.

Do you think Jade Cargill will compete in a singles match in 2024? Sound off using the discuss button.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Jade Cargill will become champion in the coming months? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion