WWE Universe begs Triple H to book Kevin Owens against possibly returning 3-time World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40

Wrestling fans on Twitter are abuzzing with the rumored match that never happened between former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and CM Punk for WrestleMania 40.

Punk's tenure in AEW came to an unexpected halt after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, resulting in his termination with cause. Tony Khan announced his decision in a video message at the start of Saturday night's Collision, stating that he felt his life was in danger backstage at All In.

According to reports, CM Punk had expressed a desire to make a WWE comeback last December, with his sights set on participating in the Royal Rumble. It was also reported that Kevin Owens would be the one to eliminate Punk at Rumble and potentially set the stage between the two stars at WrestleMania 39, possibly headlining Night 1.

However, that match never happened as the three-time World Heavyweight Champion made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion back in June.

Fans on Twitter exploded with news of a potential rumored match, urging Triple H to make this dream match a reality in WWE, especially considering CM Punk's current free-agent status.

Some also said that it's difficult for this match to come into reality given Kevin Owens' friendship with The Elite and Punk's past backstage altercation with them.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"THIS IS F**KING MONEYYYYY @TripleH DO SOMETHING BRO," fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan talked about firing former WWE Superstar CM Punk from his promotion

Last weekend, it was announced that AEW has fired former WWE Superstar CM Punk. This came after an investigation into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In in Wembley Stadium.

During the post-All Out media scrum, Tony Khan said that firing CM Punk was “the right move.”

"I don't want to discuss the terms of the separation in that sense. I very much want to thank CM Punk, Phil, for everything he did in AEW as a wrestler. I don't think it was an easy decision for anybody on the discipline committee, or the outside counsel, or for me to do something like that. I do think it was the right move. As far as what's going to happen in the future, I can't speak to that. I'm not the attorney who interpret all that language," he said.

Expand Tweet

There has been a mixed reaction to his departure in the locker room, stars like Cash Wheeler and Andrade El Idolo paid tribute to him.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens possibly facing Punk in a match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena