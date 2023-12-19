WWE Universe can’t believe Michael Cole namedropped top AEW star on RAW

An AEW star was mentioned on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW by Michael Cole. The name in question is Chris Jericho.

On this week's edition of RAW, Gunther defeated The Miz in an entertaining match. The Ring General has defended his title against top names in the business and is the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. The Miz has also been one of the all-time great stars and has held the title eight times.

During the match, Michael Cole mentioned Chris Jericho, who has held the title nine times, while talking about the legacy of the Intercontinental Championship.

"Michael Cole name-dropping Chris Jericho rules. Glad they are doing that more," said the user.

Fans were quick to react about Cole mentioning the AEW star:

Jim Cornette thinks AEW star Chris Jericho is The Devil

Since The Devil arrived in AEW, fans have been curious about who the man behind the mask could be. Although eagle-eyed fans have spotted some clues, no one can tell about the real identity of The Devil.

While speaking on The Experience, Jim Cornette discussed that on how Chris Jericho could be the Devil.

“They could make it [Chris] Jericho, it ain’t going to get over anyway pretty much no matter who it is because we’ve kind of established that there’s nobody for it to be that will be a game changer, business changer, or a big exciting reveal. If Jericho wanted to be that, he’s got the black bat, but so does Sting, and Sting’s retiring. Besides, he would even be a heel when he was a heel," he said.

The veteran continued:

"So Jericho, the only reason it would be him is if he talks Tony [Khan] into it to keep himself in the spotlight. [Plus] Jericho and MJF do have the chequered past,” Cornette added.

It will be interesting to see who will finally dethrone The Ring General as Intercontinental Champion.

Do you think Chris Jericho is the Devil in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.