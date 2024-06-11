WWE Universe convinced former United States Champion is AEW-bound after being written off TV on RAW

Fans believe that a WWE Superstar will most probably sign with AEW after being written off TV during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The star being discussed is Ricochet, who has been associated with the Stamford-based company since 2018.

Earlier this month, reports of the former United States Champion leaving the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expires this summer surfaced. Since then, speculations of The Future of Flight signing with AEW have been floating around. Additionally, it is rumored that the latest edition of RAW was Ricochet's final appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

During the latest episode of RAW, the former NXT North American Champion was viciously attacked by Bron Breakker and was taken out of the arena in an ambulance. This was seemingly his last appearance in the promotion as The Future of Flight was written off TV. Moreover, his fiancee, Samantha Irvin, was also present when Ricochet was being loaded into the ambulance.

Fans are now completely convinced that the 35-year-old star's next destination will be the Jacksonville-based promotion. Additionally, many fans are wondering if Samantha will also leave the Stamford-based promotion with him.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans believe Ricochet is AEW-bound

It remains to be seen if Ricochet will join AEW in the future or if Triple H has any potential swerve to surprise fans.

WWE analyst fears for Samantha Irvin's immediate future if Ricochet jumps ship to AEW

Samantha Irvin has undoubtedly made a name for herself as a talented ring announcer in the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts said that if Ricochet left the Stamford-based company, it most probably should not impact Samantha Irvin and her work in the promotion.

"I think a lot of questions, of course, come up because we all love Samantha Irvin and will this impact her. I can't imagine, I can't imagine that this will impact Samantha Irvin, and of course, everybody wants to be around the person that they are in a relationship with. Everybody wants to be around their partner, but ultimately, people got to go to work, too... I would hope it doesn't," Sam Roberts said.

It remains to be seen if Samantha will also seemingly jump ship to AEW after the rumors of her fiance joining the Tony Khan-led promotion are already up in the air.

