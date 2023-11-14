WWE Universe erupts at the possibility of CM Punk coming back to face top SmackDown Superstar

CM Punk undoubtedly has a lot of fans, and they have now erupted after a post regarding a top SmackDown Superstar went viral. The star in question is none other than LA Knight.

The post showed Punk during his time in WWE with security guards around him. One security guard was looking right into the camera, and that was the Megastar himself.

The post grabbed the attention of the fans, and they were pretty excited to imagine a promo battle between Punk and Knight.

Fans seemed excited about a promo battle between Punk and Knight.

The promo battle between the two was a common theme among what the fans had to say. CM Punk is one of the best talkers in the wrestling industry, and LA Knight is currently the master when it comes to cutting live promos.

Fans were hopeful of a feud between CM Punk and LA Knight.

Some fans also said that while Punk is good, he will be on the receiving end of a BFT from the Megastar.

Britt Baker said CM Punk will return to wrestling

Britt Baker has given her opinion on the former AEW World Champion CM Punk’s wrestling future. Punk has been away from the spotlight ever since getting fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2023.

Baker, who was a guest on the TV show Maggie & Perloff, said that she thinks Punk will make a comeback to the squared circle.

“I don’t know where he’s at mentally,” Britt Baker said. “I think wrestlers always have that itch. Once it’s in your blood, it’s in there, and no matter how much you want to stay away, it’s hard to stay away. He came back after seven years. I think if the time, place, and company is right, I think he would.” [H/T Fightful]

The Second City Saint has been rumored to be on WWE’s radar, and if Baker’s words come true, there will be a seismic shift in the wrestling world.

