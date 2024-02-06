WWE Universe explodes at the possibility of Seth Rollins leaving after WrestleMania 40 to join AEW

Seth Rollins is at the epicenter of one of the most interesting conundrums in WWE history. With The Rock seemingly taking Cody Rhodes’ spot of facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it is likely that The American Nightmare will take on The Visionary for his title.

With Seth Rollins’ WWE contract rumored to be expiring in June of this year, fans on social media have clamored for him to drop his World Heavyweight title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and leave the company. That way, he can make his way to AEW as Tyler Black.

The eager fans took to Twitter and mentioned the dream matches that Seth can have with the likes of Hangman Adam Page, Will Ospreay, MJF, and his long-time friend, Jon Moxley.

Although it is highly unlikely that Seth will leave WWE, there are some fans out there who believe that he will do well with a change in scenery.

Given that he has achieved pretty much everything in WWE, a move to AEW should not be discounted.

Roman Reigns buries Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight title on SmackDown

Roman Reigns pulled no punches on last week’s SmackDown when he spoke down on Seth Rollins and his run as World Heavyweight Champion. This took place before he was confronted by The Rock.

Reigns was in the middle of the ring, surrounded by The Bloodline, when he absolutely buried Rollins. He said that he works ten times less than Seth and earns ten times more. He also hilariously pointed out that there was no pop from the fans when he mentioned his name.

It was one of the most comprehensive ways to put down a rival and someone that he seems to despise. It will be interesting to see what comes out of the whole situation with WWE pushing itself to a corner.

With the WWE Universe firmly behind Cody Rhodes on getting his rightful shot at Roman Reigns’ title, things could get messy on the road to WrestleMania.

Who should Cody Rhodes choose? Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns? Tell us in the comments section below.

