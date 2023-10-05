WWE Universe hilariously thinks Matt Riddle just made his AEW debut on Dynamite's 4-year anniversary special 

WWE Universe found themselves in fits of laughter as they mistakenly believed that Matt Riddle had just made his AEW debut.

The confusion arose when AEW star Griff Garrison, absent for almost a year, returned to face the former TNT champion Wardlow. Garrison was active in Tony Khan's second promotion, ROH.

The return wasn't quite how he had hoped because he came face-to-face with Mr. Mayhem. The latter also came back to the promotion after almost months of absence, and he squashed him with five consecutive powerbombs.

While Wardlow's return was received well by the fans, it wasn't the same for Griff Garrison, as fans on Twitter hilariously thought Matt Riddle had just made his AEW debut on Dynamite's fourth-anniversary special. Some fans also thought it was Adam Copeland, fka Edge, or even Chris Jericho.

Check out the reactions below:

"Really? Thought that was riddle lmao," fan tweeted.

"That’s Adam Copeland," fan tweeted.

Riddle's departure from WWE came after Endeavor took over promotion. There has been speculation of a possibility that Matt Riddle could join AEW.

Wrestling veteran opens up about Matt Riddle getting released from WWE

ECW veteran RVD has expressed how he feels about Matt Riddle being released by WWE.

Speaking on an episode of One of a Kind, RVD said that he met Riddle at a Playboy Mansion party years ago and that The Original Bro seems unable to stay out of trouble.

"I met Matt Riddle at the Playboy Mansion at a party years ago after the Ultimate Fighter. This was a Medical Marijuana Policy Project fundraiser, which they used to have annually at the Playboy Mansion, and then eventually Hugh quit having parties at the mansion from outsiders and then it just went all downhill after that, but that's where I had met him so a lot of people think that's a pretty cool story and he seems to not be able to stay out of trouble." he said.

RVD's comments come after Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023 after a series of incidents, including accusations of sexual assault by a police officer, among numerous others.

