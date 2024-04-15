WWE Universe against the idea of top free agent returning to join Uncle Howdy

Fans react to the idea of a former AEW star aligning himself with Uncle Howdy in WWE.

Matt Hardy made a massive name for himself in the global sports entertainment juggernaut with his brother Jeff Hardy. In 2018, Matt formed a team with the late great Bray Wyatt named as The Deleters of Worlds. The duo also held the RAW Tag Team Championship for a brief period.

Hardy then left the company in 2020 and joined AEW. After working in the company for four years, he reportedly hasn't re-signed and is currently a free agent.

Meanwhile, WWE has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy, who played a major character in Bray Wyatt's story during the late star's second stint with the company. He has not been seen on TV since Wyatt's health issues prior to his sudden and unfortunate demise.

Recently, a fan posted his thoughts on Matt Hardy joining Uncle Howdy on WWE programming. Matt responded with his "broken" gimmick, possibly hinting at their future alliance.

Despite Matt's popularity, many fans did not consider the possibility of him aligning with Uncle Howdy.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

One fan not only wanted to see Matt Hardy in his Broken gimmick, but they also wanted to see Jeff Hardy return as Willow.

Another fan wanted the decorated tag team champion to remain in AEW.

WWE Veteran Matt Morgan states he doesn't want Matt Hardy to be involved with Uncle Howdy

While speaking on a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan revealed that 49-year-old Matt Hardy would not fit in Uncle Howdy's storyline.

"If it is this way, hopefully, it is Uncle Howdy, hopefully, it is something cool like that. But, if he is asking to Matt Hardy to join that, no, no, Broken, I mean Matt, if he's doing that Broken character, I can go into that universe with him, 'cause he has worked hard on it as far as getting us to really suspend our disbelief and going along with all the craziness," he said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Matt Hardy in the coming months.

